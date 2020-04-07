Harford school board to meet via teleconference tonight

The board’s agenda for Tuesday includes a consent agenda with a number of contracts up for a vote by members, including two related to classroom equipment for the new Havre de Grace Middle/High School. The board also is scheduled to vote on waiving aspects of its policies regarding high school graduation requirements, promotion of students to the next grade, report cards and final exams, as well as public comment procedures during the meeting, all in light of the coronavirus and its impact on the school year and the logistics of holding public meetings in the midst of the state’s stay-at-home order.