The Harford County Counsel has received around six letters of intent to fill the school board vacancy left by the death of sitting board member Kathryn “Kathy” Carmello. They hope to fill the seat by Feb. 18, but cannot promise to.
Above all, Council President Patrick Vincenti said, the council is looking for someone with the same commitment to education as Carmello.
“We want someone with some experience,” he said. “We absolutely want someone with the same passion and desire as Ms. Carmello had to advocate for education and her students.”
Carmello died as a result of complications during heart surgery in December. Her death left the county council in the unanticipated situation of appointing a person to an elected position.
The council gained the authority make such an appointment after legislation changed the structure of the school board over a decade ago. What used to be a nine-member board wholly appointed by the governor became a hybrid of six elected and three appointed officials.
Tuesday was the last day to send a letter of intent to the council signaling interest in the vacancy. The council will not extend the time period, Vincenti said, because they received responses from a sufficient number of candidates.
Vincenti declined to make the candidates’ names public Wednesday. The county is in the process notifying the applicants that their names will become public. From there, they will be interviewed by a small group, then by each councilperson when they are available.
“My hope is that we find several qualified people in this group to choose from,” Vincenti said. “Once we get into the interviews, we will better know where we are.”
The interviews will not be public. Though the law does not require the vetting to happen behind closed doors, Vincenti said that the past interviews of members of council and the board were not public.
“There is no reason we cannot do a public process for this, but it would be a special session of the council,” which would have to be advertised and televised from the council chambers in Bel Air, Vincenti said.
Vincenti hopes the process is completed by the council’s Feb. 18 meeting, but scheduling time for each of the seven council members to interview the applicants has been challenging.
“That was just a target date that the school board president though would be something we could have in place by then,” he said. “We are hoping to do that, but it is not a guarantee.”
Applicants had to be a registered voter of Harford County for at least three years prior to beginning the term of office, and a resident of councilmanic District C, as was Carmello.
District C Councilman Tony Giangiordano declined to comment for this story, and Councilman Curtis Beulah, the liaison to the school board, deferred questions to Vincenti.