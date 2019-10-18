“My story is that I had a really hard time in high school,” said Schaeck, who graduated in 1987. “I was one of the littlest guys in high school ... my dyslexia wasn’t diagnosed so I had no idea why I couldn’t do certain things. I struggled, I had a hard time, but I found my way in the entertainment industry, oddly enough, after I took one acting class at UMBC. And from that experience, I learned creative side of my brain was just as important as the analytical — the side that was struggling in school.