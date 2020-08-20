‘Save the Post Office’ rallies scheduled for Saturday across Maryland, including one in Belcamp

Rallies are planned for Saturday nationwide to show support for the U.S. Postal Service, including one in Harford County.
The rallies are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., and protesters will be calling for the resignation of President Donald Trump’s new Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy.
Organized by MoveOn.org, the NAACP and the Working Families Party, according to the website savethepostoffice.net, there were more than 450 rallies planned nationwide as of Thursday afternoon.
The Harford County protest will take place at the Belcamp Post Office at 4405 Pulaski Highway.
Other protests in the region are scheduled to take place at the downtown Baltimore post office on East Fayette Street, as well as the Towson and Lutherville-Timonium post offices in Baltimore County,and the Crofton post office in Anne Arundel County.
“A coalition of progressive advocacy groups is planning demonstrations across the country as part of an urgent effort to remove DeJoy and ‘save the post office’ from President Donald Trump,” the listing for the Timonium protest states.
“Bring a sign that shows why you love the post office and want to save it from the [Trump] Administration’s sabotage,” states the listing for a protest in Harford County.
Postal workers, union officials and Maryland political leaders urged citizens earlier this week to rally behind the U.S. Postal Service, saying public pressure can help reverse significant cuts at an agency “under attack.”
Residents have reported delayed or missing mail, and expressed concerns about mail order prescriptions, paychecks and other important documents and items.
On Tuesday, Maryland joined a group of states suing the U.S. Postal Service to reverse “unlawful” cost-cutting moves that Attorney General Brian Frosh said represent the “most deceitful plan in American history to disrupt an American election.”
The states allege that President Trump and DeJoy did not follow proper procedures under federal law before imposing restrictions on overtime pay for postal workers and making other changes, including ordering the removal of mailboxes and sorting machines in Baltimore and around the country.
All participants in Saturday’s rallies are required to wear face masks and to maintain social distancing to participate in the protest safely.
“If you are more comfortable in your car, deck it out with signs and banners and park on the shoulder of Route 40,” the Harford listing states.
A message sent to the organizer of the Harford rally was not immediately returned.