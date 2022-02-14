William Sacco Critical Thinking Foundation of Harford County reaches $100,000 milestone for math scholarships

Since 2004, The William Sacco Critical Thinking Foundation has honored the top mathematics students and educators in Harford County, and now, the foundation has reached a milestone of $100,000 in donations.
The foundation began as The William J. Sacco Award in 2004 and was given to students at Bel Air and C. Milton Wright high schools as an annual scholarship to graduating seniors who demonstrated excellence in the areas of applied mathematics and critical thinking, according to a statement on the foundation’s website.
The award was expanded to include students and teachers at every public high school in Harford County.
Over 18 years, 132 high students have been recognized, and more than $10,000 has been awarded to educators for classroom materials, course-related experiences and continuing education.
In 2021, the foundation gave out $11,250 in scholarships to 14 students and 11 educators from all 12 Harford County public high schools.
The foundation was created in July 2011 after the death of its namesake, Dr. William Sacco Jr., a pioneer in trauma registry research.
Dr. Sacco was a co-developer of the Trauma and Injury Severity Score (TRISS) and a chief research consultant for the American College of Surgeons Major Trauma Outcome Study. Sacco authored more than 15 books and 200 papers in the fields of trauma analysis, research and applied mathematics.
Dr. Sacco was named an Honorary Fellow of the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma (AAST) in 1999 for his lifetime contributions to the field of trauma research and outcomes evaluation.
Dr. John F. Kutcher, who was Sacco’s protegé and is CEO of DICORP Inc. in Forest Hill, organized the foundation and a group of Sacco’s close friends quickly supported the foundation.
The foundation’s milestone comes six months after the death of Dr. Sacco’s wife, June, who shared the same passion for education as her husband. She taught second grade for 20 years at various elementary schools in Harford County. According to the foundation, the Saccos loved mentoring and working with talented students, and Mrs. Sacco enjoyed hosting visits at their Bel Air home.
You can learn more about The William J. Sacco Critical Thinking Foundation at www.saccofoundation.org.