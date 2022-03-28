William Sacco Foundation recognizes Harford County math scholars at 11th annual awards banquet

The William J. Sacco Critical Thinking Foundation held its 11th annual awards banquet March 14, honoring Harford County high school seniors who excel in mathematics, along with educators who are dedicated to helping students in math and computer science.

For the second consecutive year, the event was held virtually.

More than 80 students, educators, school representatives and friends of the foundation attended the event to celebrate achievements and to see who would be named Math Student of the Year and Teacher of the Year.

Peidong Chen, a senior from C. Milton Wright High School, was named the Mathematics Student of the Year.

Chen is ranked fifth in his class of 338 students with a GPA of 4.71. He became the third student from his school to win the honor, joining winners Sean Fleming in 2018 and John Brownfield in 2020.

The Mathematics Educator of the Year, Ellen Zaborowski, also comes from C. Milton Wright High School.

Zaborowski teaches grades 9-12 including a wide range of classes such as Algebra 1, Geometry, Honors Geometry, Algebra 2, Honors Algebra 2, Honors Trigonometry, Honors Trig/Pre-Calculus, Consumer Math, College Math and Calculus AB. She becomes the third Sacco Foundation Mathematics Educator of the Year from C. Milton Wright High, joining Cynthia Thompson in 2020 and Kelly Mattingly in 2021.

Bridgette Carven, a student at C. Milton Wright High, received an award for community service. The Mike Franklin Computing Award, which is given to a student who plans to further their education in the computer science field, was given to Abigail Guicheteau from Aberdeen Science and Math Academy.

In total, 14 students and 10 educators from all 12 Harford County high schools and programs were honored. Here is a complete list of the 2022 winners.

Students

Sara Busch, Harford Tech High School

Peidong Chen, C. Milton Wright High School

Jadon Harley, Patterson Mill High School

Robbie Hauf, The John Carroll School

Griffin Hevesy, North Harford High School

Jalen Lane, Aberdeen High School

Kyle Lucas, Joppatowne High School

Marin Moore, Fallston High School

Henry Pensell, Havre de Grace High School

Satya Shah, Aberdeen Science and Math Academy

Minh Tran, Bel Air High School

Braeden Waugh, Edgewood High School

Educators

Megan Carter, Bel Air High School

Mikayla Corday, North Harford High School

Lucas Daniel, Patterson Mill High School

Nancy duBell, Aberdeen High School

Kristen Kirkpatrick, The John Carroll School

Rebecca Lewis, Edgewood High School

Bob Reider, Havre de Grace High School

Emily Richards, Joppatowne High School

Kate Santavenere, Harford Tech High School

Ellen Zaborowski, C. Milton Wright High School

Community Award

Bridgette Carven, C. Milton Wright High School

Mike Franklin Computing Awards

Abigail Guicheteau, Aberdeen Science and Math Academy

To learn more about the William J. Sacco Foundation, visit its website www.saccofoundation.org.