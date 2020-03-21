William J. Sacco Foundation recognizes 23 at ninth annual awards banquet

Brownfield is ranked second in his class of 357 at C. Milton Wright with a GPA of 4.625. He received perfect scores on both the SAT (1600) and ACT (36). Brownfield has participated in the Maryland Math League and performed well enough to be included on the statewide leader board. He has also participated in the University of Maryland and Johns Hopkins Math Competitions. After high school, he plans to attend MIT for Mathematics.