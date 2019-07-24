Police make arrest in connection to convenience store robbery in Street

A Street man who was arrested Tuesday in connection with one of three recent convenience store robberies in northern Harford County escaped police custody when he was brought in for questioning, but was captured shortly after he escaped, police said.
William Preston Grace Jr., 32 of the 1200 block of Trappe Road in Street, has been charged in the robbery of the Royal Farms in the 3600 block of Conowingo Road in Street on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. According to police records, the robber had a knife.
Detectives searched a residence in the 1200 block of Trappe Road in Street on Tuesday, according to the news release. Grace was not there, but was found in the 3500 block of Smith Road a short time later and taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.
Grace was taken to the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division for questioning. While in custody, Grace was able to escape at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies found him less than a mile away, in the 400 block of Granary Road in Forest Hill, about 30 minutes later.
He has been charged with armed robbery, robbery, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other related charges. Additionally, he was charged with vandalism, theft and escape, the release said.
Grace is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.
Detectives are investigating to determine if Grace is connected to two other convenience store robberies in northern Harford County in recent days.
The same Royal Farms was also robbed at 3:20 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.
In that incident, deputies were told an unknown male approached an employee and demanded money. The suspect fled the store in the direction of northbound Route 1 with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
The third robbery was reported about 5 miles away in Darlington. The High’s store in the 1200 block of Main Street reported at 10:50 p.m. Sunday that it had been robbed.
An unknown male, described as having a muscular build, entered the store, approached an employee and demanded money, according to police. The robbery fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of cash. No weapons were believed to be used, police said.
No injuries were reported as a result of any of the robberies.
The investigation into the robberies remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-879-7929.