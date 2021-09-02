Route 222 in Port Deposit to close for several days as Conowingo Dam opens floodgates after Ida

Route 222 between Moore Road and Canal Road in Cecil County has been closed due to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Depression Ida and is expected to remain closed for several days, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.
Floodgates at the nearby Conowingo Dam on the Susquehanna River are being opened to accommodate increased river flow, according to an SHA news release. The opening of the gates will impact low-lying sections of Route 222.
Because the river drainage basin extends through Pennsylvania and into New York, the floodgates may need to remain open for several days, the release states.
The section of Route 222 will remain closed in conjunction with the dam’s floodgate operations. Motorists can still access Port Deposit by using Route 222 from the south to Route 276. Commercial truck drivers should check restrictions before traveling in the area, SHA said.