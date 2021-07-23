One person dead after crashing vehicle into tree on Route 7 in Abingdon early Friday morning, police say

An Edgewood resident has died after crashing their vehicle into a tree on Route 7 in Abingdon early Friday morning, according to police.
Around 12:50 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the single-vehicle crash on eastbound Route 7 (Philadelphia Road), east of Abingdon Road.
A Volkswagen Touareg, driven by Kendall Matthew Kedzierski, 31, of Edgewood, was traveling west on Route 7 and failed to navigate a curve in the roadway, according to the preliminary investigation, state police spokesperson Ron Snyder said.
The Volkswagen crossed the center of the roadway and continued across the eastbound travel lane, striking the curb and leaving the eastbound shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle then collided with a tree approximately 12 to 13 feet from the edge of the roadway, Snyder said.
Kedzierski, who was partially ejected out of the driver’s side door of the vehicle, was declared dead at the scene.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash.