State Police complete Route 24 double fatal accident investigation, turn it over to State’s Attorney

Maryland State Police have completed the investigation into the double fatal accident on Route 24 in Bel Air in March that killed two people, but have not released a cause of the accident.
“Our investigation is complete and our findings were sent to the State’s Attorney’s Office for review,” Ron Snyder, a Maryland State Police spokesman, said.
The Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office received the file on July 22 and will review it “to determine if there was any criminality,” State’s Attorney Al Peisinger said Tuesday.
Twelve vehicles were involved in the early morning March 11 crash in which Andrew Klein, president of Klein’s Family Markets, and 7-year-old Tripp Johnson were killed and two others were injured.
Police said a ShopRite tractor trailer plowed through a line of Monday morning rush hour traffic and burst into flames as it came to rest. Route 24 was closed for most of the day as investigators combed through the line of debris that stretched for at least a quarter of a mile.
“We are in the process of going through everything they have done,” Peisinger said. “We’re now sifting through hundreds and hundreds of pages.”
The case is being reviewed by several assistant state’s attorneys, he said. They have already asked for some follow-up information from State Police.
Peisinger anticipates it will be at least a month before his office comes to any conclusions.
If charges are to be filed, they will most likely be by way of grand jury presentation, he said.
“Clearly there was negligence, that’s obvious, because there was an accident,” Peisinger said, “but to what degree to reach criminality. We have to determine what level of negligence it was."