Police investigating fatal crash at Route 24/755 intersection in Edgewood

Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Route 24 and Route 755 in the Edgewood area, Cpl. Ethan Brown of the State Police Bel Air Barrack said.
The accident happened around 11:45 a.m., Brown said.
One vehicle overturned and was on fire, Brown said.
Troopers are on the scene investigating the crash.
Two people were in the vehicle that overturned, said Brenda Carl, a public information officer for Maryland State Police.
The driver and passenger were ejected, she said. The driver, a male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a female, was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview in Baltimore, Carl said.
According to a tweet from State Police, troopers and the crash team are “at the scene of fatal crash” that closed Route 24 in both directions at Route 755 (Edgewood Road).
Only one vehicle was involved, according to John Terrell of Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.
Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene helping with traffic, Kyle Andersen, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Office, said.
The story will be updated.