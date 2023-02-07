Work begins on Route 161 Darlington Road bridge over Deer Creek

Work began this week to replace metal railings and enhance safety on the Maryland Route 161 Darlington Road bridge over Deer Creek in Harford County. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration said the $2.7 million project will include:

replacement of the metal barriers along the 278-foot-long bridge;

installation of a new traffic warning sign; and

application of high-friction treatment to the road on the bridge’s approach.

Work will be conducted weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Expect temporary lane closures with flagging operations to control two-way traffic while the contractor installs a temporary traffic signal system at the bridge, MDOT SHA said.

Once the temporary traffic signal system is installed, two-way traffic on one lane of the bridge will be controlled by the signal 24 hours a day, seven days a week until the work is completed, expected in fall 2023, weather permitting.

As an alternate route, motorists may use U.S. Route 1, Priestford Road or Maryland Route 155.

The Harford County Department of Public Works has closed the nearby Stafford Road bridge over Deer Creek, east of Route 161, for a rehabilitation project and is detouring traffic onto Route 161. The county’s bridge project is expected to be complete by spring.

Learn more about the project on the Project Portal Page here or go to roads.maryland.gov.