Section of Route 136 in Harford County to be detoured for one week starting Friday, April 9

Emergency work slated to begin Friday to replace a broken pipe under Route 136 in Harford County will cause a weeklong detour on the road between Routes 1 and 22 between Dublin and Churchville.
The 48-inch metal drainage pipe that runs under and across the section of Route 136 known as Priestford Road, about a half-mile south of Cool Spring Road, was repaired last summer, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. However, the pipe must be completely replaced with a new concrete pipe, SHA announced. Because of the narrow width of the roadway, it must be closed to through traffic to perform the work.
The road closure is expected to begin around 9 a.m. Friday and remain in effect 24/7 through 9 a.m. the following Friday, April 16.
The 12-mile detour route will be posted on state highways including U.S. Route 1 (Conowingo Road), the Route 1 Bypass, Route 543 (Fountain Green Road) and Route 22 (Churchville Road). Local driveways and side streets north and south of the work zone in the 700 block of Priestford Road will be open and accessible during the pipe replacement work.
Drivers traveling south of Dublin on Route 136 will be detoured onto Route 1 South, then go to the Route 1 Bypass to Route 543. They’ll turn left onto 543 South, then left again onto Route 22 East to get back to 136. Those traveling 136 north of Churchville will turn left on Route 22 West, then right onto 543 North to U.S. Route 1, then right onto the Route 1 Bypass. They’ll continue north on Route 1 back to Route 136.
Crews will use portable digital message signs, reflective barrels, traffic barriers and portable construction traffic signs to alert motorists to the road closure and guide them through the detour route. The closure schedule may change depending on inclement weather.