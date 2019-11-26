A tractor-trailer driver died Tuesday morning after he lost control of his vehicle on U.S. Route 1 and it plummeted over the side of the Conowingo Dam, police said.
Route 1 will be closed at the dam, which bridges Harford and Cecil counties, at 10 a.m. Tuesday to repair damage to the concrete wall caused by the crash. Motorists will be directed to use Interstate 95 or U.S. Route 40 as the alternate routes.
Maryland State Police are investigating the crash, which happened around 1:30 a.m., spokesman Ron Snyder said. The road was closed in both directions for approximately 5 hours, he said.
The preliminary investigation indicates the tractor-trailer was traveling south on Route 1 when the driver failed to negotiate a right bend in the roadway, Snyder said. The driver lost control, traveled into the northbound lane and struck the jersey wall. The tractor-trailer then overturned and fell about 80 feet to the bottom of the dry side of the dam, he said.
The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Snyder said. His name is being withheld until next of kin can be identified.
Maryland State Police’s Crash Team is continuing to investigate the crash, Snyder said.
Officials from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and Exelon, the dam’s owners, responded to assess damage to the dam, Snyder said.
Crews are expected to reopen Route 1 by noon today, according to SHA. Approximately 14,000 vehicles a day use this section of Route 1, according to SHA. With holiday traffic increasing, motorists should allow extra commuting time.