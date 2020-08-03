Glen Burnie man charged with attempted murder after alleged Harford County road rage shooting is denied bail

A Glen Burnie man charged with shooting at another person in Edgewood as part of an alleged road-rage incident was prohibited from possessing a gun, according to documents filed in Harford County District Court.
MacKinley Carlos Williams Jr., 38, was charged Saturday with attempted first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and a raft of firearms charges in connection to a confrontation with another motorist. He is being held without bond in the Harford County Detention Center after a Monday bail review hearing.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Willoughby Beach Road and Oak Street in Edgewood on July 26 for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found Abdul Raul Ibn Simmons, who said he had been shot at after a road rage incident. Two bullet holes in the windshield and one in the hood of his Acura attested to that, the documents state.
Ibn Simmons was not hit by the gunfire, but the bullets broke the glass, which cut him. He was treated at the scene, the sheriff’s office reported.
According to the sheriff’s office, Ibn Simmons was driving on Willoughby Beach Road in Edgewood around 4:35 p.m. when he was passed by two drivers who began gesturing at and taunting him. He followed them to Flying Point Park, where a verbal fight ensued. One person challenged Ibn Simmons to a fight and then told him to follow his car. The documents do not specify what kind of gestures were being made or who challenged Ibn Simmons to a fight, nor did the sheriff’s office.
Shortly afterward in the area of Palmetto Drive and Redbud Road in the Willoughby Woods neighborhood, Williams rolled down the widow of the black Nissan Maxima he was driving and allegedly shot at Ibn Simmons’ car, according to the documents. Ibn Simmons then drove away, the sheriff’s office reported, hitting the Nissan in the process.
The documents do not shed light on the motive behind the alleged incident.
Detectives learned that the Nissan had just been reported stolen from Flying Point Park. While canvassing the area, deputies found the car parked and unoccupied on the 300 block of McCann Street in Edgewood. It was towed and searched, uncovering evidence that led investigators to Williams, according to the documents.
Ibn Simmons also gave deputies a description of Williams, who had distinctive dreadlocks, the documents states. He picked Williams out of a collection of photos the sheriff’s office assembled.
“After viewing it, Ibn Simmons identified MacKinley Williams as the person who fired a gun at him and into his vehicle,” the documents state.
Williams was taken into custody without incident after a traffic stop Friday afternoon in Glen Burnie, the sheriff’s office reported.
At Monday’s hearing, Williams’ attorney Natalie Finegar said that her client did not have the specific hairstyle that Ibn Simmons described to police.
She petitioned the judge for Williams’ release, stating that he had children to provide for — including a 9-month-old baby — and was working to earn his GED. Finegar contended that Williams could be released on a bond, but Judge David Carey ordered him held without bond considering his potential danger to the community and history of past convictions.
Williams has been convicted of assault and armed robbery in Baltimore City, the documents state, disqualifying him from owning a firearm.
Carey acknowledged that Williams, who appeared by video conference, did not have the same hairstyle at Monday’s hearing that Ibn Simmons described.
At least one of Williams’ supporters cried as she left the room after his bail review hearing. The family was “too upset” to take questions, Finegar said, and she did not wish to comment beyond what had been said in open court.