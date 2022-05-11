The River Road bridge over Peddler Run in Darlington will reopen Thursday at 4 p.m. following repairs to the corrugated metal bridge deck and bridge railing. The bridge is near the intersection of River Road and Glen Cove Road. The bridge has been closed for repairs since April 4. Some work is still in progress but should be completed before Memorial Day, according to county spokesperson Cindy Mumby.
The AegisHarford County
River Road bridge in Harford County reopens to traffic Thursday
