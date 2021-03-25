Ripken Stadium management says balancing baseball, vaccine clinics and graduations at venue won’t be a problem

“Realistically, we’ve had the bandwidth to support more events, more usage, more opportunities here at the stadium for a while,” he said. “Being able to serve a public purpose with the graduations and the potential for vaccine distribution site, those are things that we want to get involved in, but we are glad that people think of us, because ultimately, if we‘re playing 50 or 60 or 70 home games in a season, we’ve got to do something the other 300 days a year.”