Mark Boegner with Omnipoynt Solutions makes his way back to the trailer with new samples to be tested from folks in line after administering their COVID test during the drive-thru COVID testing in the parking lot area at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen Monday, January 10, 2022. Omnipoynt Solutions has partnered with the Harford County Health Department to conduct the COVID testing at Ripken Stadium this week. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)