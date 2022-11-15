Ripken Baseball receives economic impact award after Ripken Experience brings over $47 million to Harford County this year

Ripken Baseball announced that The Ripken Experience Aberdeen was named one of the 2022 Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism by the prominent sports publication Sports Destination Management.

After two MLB-replica baseball fields were added to the facility this past spring, the Aberdeen facility brought in a record-breaking $47.2 million to Harford County over summer’s baseball season.

“The Ripken Experience Aberdeen hit it out of the park in 2022 with two new fields and bringing in visitors to the county to play baseball,” said Matthew Scales, executive director of Visit Harford. “We look forward to what the future brings.”

The Ripken Experience Aberdeen attracted over 90,000 visitors while providing the Big League experience to more than 20,000 participants over the course of 38 tournaments.

“This recognition is a credit to our incredible staff and local partners in Aberdeen,” Ripken Baseball’s Executive Vice President Mike Kenney said in a release. “From our Ripken Select Tournaments to our Ripken Experiences nationwide, the 2022 season was record-breaking across all our properties. We are looking forward to building on this success in 2023.”

Ripken Baseball also won an economic impact award from the same publication this year for its Ripken Select Tournaments held in June in Panama City Beach, Florida.