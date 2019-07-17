Portion of Ring Factory Road to close for sewer main repair

A portion of Ring Factory Road between Route 924 and Vermont Road in Bel Air will be closed for up to a week while repairs are made to a sewer main.
There will be no disruption in water or sewer service to area residents during the repair period, according to a news release from the county. No sewage overflows were reported.
Detour signs will be posted for people who travel the roadway.
An online map of this and other county road closures is on the county website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/1164/Road-Reports.