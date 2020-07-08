Two arrests made in connection to deadly shooting in Edgewood

Two men have been arrested in connection to the May shooting death of a Harford County man, police said Wednesday.
Diantae Williams, 22, and Shamel Ferebee, 20, both of Edgewood, are each charged with first- and second-degree murder along with other related charges in connection to the May 30 shooting death of Christopher Markquell Smith, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
Warrants were issued for their arrests on June 11.
Williams was arrested Tuesday by Rhode Island’s Violent Fugitive Task Force, which was working with information provided to them by the sheriff’s office, police said. Ferebee was arrested July 1 in Greenville, North Carolina, after a traffic stop for failing to use his turn signal, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to a news release from Rhode Island police, Williams is facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, using a firearm during a crime of violence and conspiracy to commit murder in Maryland.
Williams was processed at the Rhode Island State Police headquarters and held overnight Tuesday pending a morning arraignment.
The sheriff’s office said both Williams and Ferebee are in custody and awaiting extradition. Maryland’s online case search did not list any records for Williams or Ferebee as of Wednesday afternoon. It is not clear if either has an attorney.
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler thanked fellow law enforcement agencies — both state and federal — for helping locate and arrest the two. He also praised the community for coming forward with information on the two.
“These arrests are a testament to what can happen when law enforcement and the community work together to solve crimes,” he said in a prepared release.
On May 30, Harford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of a shooting on the 600 block of Edgewood Road. There, they found Smith suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body outside residences there around 12:30 p.m. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview, where he was later pronounced dead.
Smith did not live at the apartments where the shooting occurred. His most recent address was on Cedar Crest Court, in the Woodbridge Commons apartments, a little more than two miles from where he was shot, Cristie Hopkins, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said at the time.
Last Fourth of July, Smith’s 15-year-old brother, Khalil Lephonzo Johnson, was shot about two miles away, near the intersection of Eloise Lane and Brookside Drive in Edgewood, in what investigators deemed a gang shooting. On July 7, 2019, Rahzir Martin Meyers, then 18, was arrested in connection to Johnson’s shooting, turning himself in to deputies.
Smith was Harford County’s first homicide of 2020, Hopkins said. The sheriff’s office investigated eight homicides, including Johnson’s, in 2019.
The investigation into Smith’s death is ongoing.
This article may be updated as more information becomes available.