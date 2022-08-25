Long journey for Rett the shelter dog, who returned to Harford County from lifesaving procedure in Georgia

Rett, a German shepherd puppy diagnosed with megaesophagus, returned to Harford County Wednesday after having a three-hour surgery in Georgia to repair the disorder, which wouldn’t allow him to keep any of his food down.

“I think it shows the distance our community will go to save the life of an animal and the strength of the human-animal bond,” said Erin Long, marketing and development manager for the Humane Society of Harford County. “Rett’s life surely would have been cut short without this surgery. This second chance symbolizes hope, something I think we all can use more of in our lives.”

When Rett was found by animal control officers and brought to the Humane Society of Harford County on July 24, veterinarians believed he was three or four months old due to his size, Long said.

He weighed 26 pounds when he arrived, although a male shepherd at that age should weight at least 50 pounds, according to the shelter. The Humane Society noticed that not only was he very thin, his back was arching and he couldn’t keep any of his food down. They made an an appointment at Pleasantville Animal Hospital in Fallston to have x-rays taken.

“What we didn’t know then was that we were about to go on a journey we’d never taken, and soon discovered many veterinarians in the area have never seen, much less dealt with, this issue either,” Long said.

At Pleasantville, Dr. Michael Gounaris ordered a barium study. Barium is a contrast material which is opaque and over a few hours, the barium moves through the stomach and intestines before being passed out.

Rett was diagnosed with megaesophagus, a rare disorder in which the esophagus gets larger and loses its ability to move food into the stomach. He also has a persistent right aortic arch, a birth defect where a branch off the aorta that would normally dissolve at birth stays wrapped around the esophagus. This condition required a surgical specialist and surgery as soon as possible, Long said.

During the search for a specialist, the organization found that most veterinarians in the area had never seen this condition, much less performed the surgery, Long said. The cardiac specialists they spoke to could not see Rett right away and estimates for treatment were close to $8,000, the Humane Society said.

The Humane Society’s executive director Bob Citrullo reached out to Stephen Arbiter an experienced veterinary surgeon in Georgia. Arbiter told Citrullo he has only seen two of these cases in his career, but both operations he performed were successful and at a fraction of the cost they had been quoted, said Long.

Rett made the 10-hour trip to Georgia on July 31, thanks to Kim Pinkas of Furever Safe Rescue in Southern Maryland, who arranged for transportation and paid for the surgery, Long said.

After three hours of surgery on Aug. 1, Rett successfully had his birth defect repaired, Long said. Rett began following eating a prescription diet that contains high levels of antioxidants to support Rett’s immune system, high-quality protein and fat to meet increased energy needs, and increased calories to help combat the nutrient depletion he experienced, Long said.

When Rett stopped needing a special chair to eat from that keeps him vertical, he prepared for his return to Harford, Long said. Although Rett’s esophagus may not ever be a normal size, he will be able to eat like a normal male German shepherd, she said.

Citrullo drove to Georgia to pick up Rett and brought him back to Harford. They returned Wednesday evening, but Rett will need a few more days of rest and recovery in a foster home, according to Long. The shelter is hoping by next week, Rett will be cleared for adoption.

