Another helping of state-funded COVID-19 relief coming for Harford restaurants

A second round of more than $1 million in state-funded COVID-19 relief grants are available for Harford County restaurants.
Restaurants, which also include food trucks and seasonal vendors, may apply even if they’ve received other Harford County coronavirus relief grants funded by the federal CARES Act or the first-round of state-funded restaurant grants, according to the announcement from the county government.
“Restaurants still need help as the pandemic and statewide restrictions limit their ability to pay employees and stay in business,” County Executive Barry Glassman said in a statement. “Like we have done with prior grants, my administration will work quickly to bring relief to Harford’s great restaurants.”
The funding can be used to cover operating costs such as rent, payroll and job training; the purchase of equipment to expand outdoor dining; technology to support carryout and delivery; the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment and disposable food containers; sanitization services, or other COVID-related expenses.
The county will begin accepting applications Wednesday, Feb. 3. The deadline to apply is Feb. 19. Applications and details can be found on the Harford County government website. The amount of the grants will depend on the number of applicants. The county has $1,055,325 available.
Restaurants in Harford County were able to begin staying open later Monday, after Gov. Larry Hogan announced he was lifting the statewide 10 p.m. curfew that had been imposed since before Thanksgiving.
In October, Harford County began offering $10,000 grants to restaurants affected by COVID-19 to help maintain operations through the end of the year. More than 200 restaurants applied for those grants. They received a second boost later in December when the county distributed $1.8 million in state funded COVID-19 relief grants to restaurants.