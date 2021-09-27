Harford Republican Central Committee member accused of harassment, held without bail

Kristin McMahon, who lives in Kavanagh’s neighborhood, also filed a petition for a peace order against Haggerty, saying she had been targeted as well. She said Haggerty left voice messages, texts and used the mail to harass her because of her friendship with Kavanagh. In her petition she said a book entitled “How Not to be a C---” was delivered to her house with a fake return address. She said she tracked it to a joke company that specializes in sending intentionally annoying gifts to people.