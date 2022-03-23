Registration opens for Harford County bike camp for people with differing abilities

Registration is open for Harford County’s fifth-annual summer bike camp for people with differing abilities, which will be held June 27 to July 1 at the Churchville Recreation Center.

“We are excited to bring back this program for our citizens with differing abilities,” Rachel Harbin, manager for the Harford County Office of Disability Services, said. “The response is overwhelmingly positive for riders, and volunteers find this to be a rewarding and heartfelt experience.”

The nonprofit iCan Shine developed the iCan Bike Camp, so people with differing abilities can learn about the experience of bike riding. More than 20,000 individuals with disabilities worldwide have learned to ride bikes with iCan Shine since its founding in 2007, according to a news release.

The program uses adapted bicycles, a specialized instructional program and trained staff to teach individuals with disabilities how to ride a bike.

Over the course of the five-day camp, the adaptive bike is adjusted gradually to introduce more instability to challenge riders at their own pace. Volunteer spotters work with the same rider for all five days.

Eligible riders must be ages 8 or older and have a differing ability. They must also be able to walk without an assistive device; be able to step side-to-side; be willing and able to wear a bike helmet; and have a parent, caregiver or friend who will stay on the premises during each day of camp. All riders will receive a T-shirt and a Medal of Completion at the closing ceremony on the last day of camp.

Riders must preregister for the same 75-minute daytime slot on each of the five days of camp and will be instructed by trained staff and assisted by two volunteers. Time slots are available beginning at 8:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. The cost for each camper is $50 and space is limited. Registration forms for participants and volunteers are online on the county’s website.

The bike camp is being offered by the Harford County Office of Disability Services and the Department of Parks and Recreation.

Volunteer spotters are needed to assist instructors and serve each rider on a specially adapted bike; no experience is necessary. For more information or to volunteer, contact Harbin at 410-638-3373 or disability@harfordcountymd.gov.