Harford Board of Elections to meet over inconsistencies in County Council’s redistricting bill

By
The Aegis
Mar 02, 2022 6:00 AM

The Harford County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting Wednesday evening after it found inconsistencies in the redistricting bill recently passed by the County Council.

The Board of Elections found discrepancies in the language of the bill and in the graphical map, according to board President Allison McCord.

McCord said it is the Board of Elections’ job to implement the information given to it. After staff members found the inconsistencies, “they outlined those inconsistencies, and we gave those to the County Council and the administration,” she said.

Council President Patrick Vincenti wrote a letter of response to McCord saying: “While it is certainly regrettable that there exist several technical errors in the adopted language, this does not invalidate the map. It is the County Council’s position that it is the map, and not the text, which creates the boundaries of the Council districts.”

The bill was originally passed Dec. 7, but County Executive Barry Glassman vetoed it Dec. 27 after the council used its own map rather than following the recommendations of its redistricting commission. The council overrode Glassman’s veto Jan. 4.

The City of Havre de Grace sued the county and council members over the bill on Dec. 8, but the case was dropped on Feb. 3. Glassman said that the council’s legal fees in the case were $300,000 over the last two months.

“My foremost concern in all of this is election integrity for Harford County,” Glassman said.

At its meeting Wednesday evening, the Board of Elections will discuss how to proceed on redistricting.

“We need some clarification, and all of this is under review by various parties at this point” McCord said.

This is the council district map approved Dec. 7 by the Harford County Council.
