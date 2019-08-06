Bel Air man sentenced to serve eight years for raping woman at a party in 2017

A Harford County judge sentenced a Bel Air man to serve 20 years, then suspended all but eight years, for raping a woman he met at a party in 2017.
Robert Parks Sr., 58, of the 200 block of Hunters Run Terrace, was convicted May 13 of second-degree rape and was sentenced Thursday by Harford County Circuit Court Judge M. Elizabeth Bowen.
Parks will serve five years of supervised probation upon his release and will have to register as a sex offender for life.
Parks met the victim while at a mutual friend’s birthday party at a local brewery on Oct. 17, 2017, and the two were among 25 people who went to the host’s home for an after-party, prosecutors previously told The Aegis.
The victim lived out of state and spent the night with the friend. While she was sleeping, Parks came into the bedroom and sexually assaulted her.
DNA from Parks’ blood was found on the bed sheets, prosecutors previously said. After he was interviewed by police, Parks allegedly left a message for the investigating detective in which “Parks admitted to committing the crime,” according to charging documents.
Assistant State’s Attorney Angela Diehl prosecuted the case.