Harford County’s Rage Against Addiction hosting Memory Walk/Recovery Run

Rage Against Addiction, a Harford County-based nonprofit, will hold its in-person Memory Walk/Recovery Run on April 9 and its virtual challenge throughout April.

The organization is dedicated to providing support to anyone affected by the disease of addiction, including family members, according to its website.

After taking a hiatus last year, the in-person event returns and will be held at Cedar Lane Regional Park in Bel Air.

“We are very excited to offer the in-person Rage Against Addiction Memory Walk/Recovery Run again this year,” the organization said on its website. “We will have various resources and speakers come out to share their knowledge and support services.”

The 5K run will be held at 9 a.m. on April 9; the memory walk will start shortly after the 5K ends.

The organization will also have a virtual challenge throughout April to see how many miles a person can accumulate.

For the virtual challenge, an individual can start a new team or join an existing one. Participants may pick up event materials during designated packet pickup times or have race materials mailed to them for a fee.

Packets can be picked up April 7 from 4-6 p.m. at Charm City Run, 126 S. Main St., Bel Air, or at the in-person race on April 9 from 7 a.m. to the end of the race. There is a $5 fee to have the run kit mailed, according to the organization’s website.

Virtual participants will submit their miles daily on the runsignup.com results page. Miles will automatically update as they are submitted. Participants can also check the results to see how they stack up against the competition.

Awards will go to the following:

Top three finishers in the in-person race will receive medals and the first-place winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card.

The individual who raises the most money will also receive a $100 Amazon gift card.

The virtual challenge participant who reaches 100 miles first will earn a $75 Amazon gift card.

Proceeds from this event will go directly toward Rage Against Addiction programs, including:

Daughter’s House: Designed to assist women who are transitioning from substance abuse treatment to recovery; includes two sober living houses (Daughter’s House and Sister House) in Harford County.

HALO (How to Live Without Our Addicted Loved One): An online grief support group specifically for those who’ve lost loved ones to substance abuse.

RAA ABC (After Baby Care): Provides postpartum care packages for new mothers in early recovery.

Rage Club: Designed specifically for children affected by addiction to help them process their feelings and learn about the disease by offering counselor-led activities, such as equine and art therapy, nature walks and more. The group meets several times a year.

Sober Living Funding: Provides financial support to qualified applicants in Maryland. Qualifications include, but are not limited to, verification and an interview. Availability is limited.

To register, go to runsignup.com/rageagainstaddiction. For more information about Rage Against Addiction, visit www.rageagainstaddiction.org.