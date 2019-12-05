An Edgewood man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, but police are searching for two other suspects after the three allegedly demanded money from a Joppa man and one of them fired multiple rounds into his home.
No one was injured in the incident.
Raequan Aderius Frazier, 23, of the 1300 block of Harford Square Drive in Edgewood, is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, although he was not the gunman in the incident, according to police.
Frazier is being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center after a bail review hearing Thursday.
Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1200 block of Plaza Circle in Joppa for a report of shots fired shortly after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Deputies were informed that an occupant of one of the homes in that block had answered the door and was confronted by an “individual associated with a nearby residence,” later identified as Frazier, and two other unknown, masked individuals, said Kyle Andersen, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.
Frazier allegedly demanded money from the occupant of the home and one of the masked individuals produced a handgun, Andersen said.
The home’s occupant, who police did not identify, retrieved an airsoft pistol, then the masked individual with the handgun fired multiple rounds into the residence before he, Frazier and the other masked individual fled the scene, Andersen said.
There were four people inside the home at the time of the shooting, he said.
Police identified Frazier as the unmasked man through an investigation, Andersen said.
In addition to the attempted murder charges, Frazier is also charged with four counts of first-degree assault and one count of malicious destruction of property, according to electronic court records.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time, Andersen said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Kramer at 443-409-3546.