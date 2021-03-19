Advanced Granite shooter Radee Prince to serve 5 life sentences for shooting co-workers, killing 3

The man who shot five of his co-workers — killing three — at Advanced Granite Solutions in October 2017 was sentenced to serve five life sentences Friday in Harford County Circuit Court.
Radee Labeeb Prince, will serve three life sentences without parole, the maximum sentence in Maryland, for three counts of first-degree murder. The two additional life sentences were handed down in relation to two attempted first-degree murder charges. The life sentences are to be served consecutively.
Judge Yolanda Curtin also handed down 20- and 15-year sentences for two firearms violations related to the Edgewood workplace mass shooting, to be served concurrently.
A Harford County jury found Prince guilty of the charges on Oct. 28, but because Prince pleaded not criminally responsible — Maryland’s version of the insanity defense — the jury then needed to determine whether he could appreciate the criminality of his actions or if he could not conform his behavior to the law at the time of the offense because of mental illness. The jury found him criminally responsible a few days later, on Nov. 2.
Prince killed Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, of Virginia; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, of Aberdeen; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, of Dundalk, in the Advanced Granite shooting. Jose Roberto Flores Guillen of Edgewood and Enoc Sosa of North East were injured in the attack.
Before Prince begins serving his sentences in Maryland, he must first finish a 40-year sentence in Delaware on an attempted manslaughter charge there. Prince was found guilty in Delaware for shooting Rashan “Jason” Baul in the face after leaving the Advanced Granite shooting and driving to Wilmington to confront him.
After the sentencing, Deputy District Public Defender John Janowich said that his agency would pursue “any and all post-trial remedies” for Prince.
”It was challenging from beginning to end, and we are not done yet,” he said.
At trial, Prince’s attorneys said that he suffered from mental illness and paranoia after a 2014 assault that put him in the hospital, and argued that Prince shot his co-workers Oct. 18, 2017, because he feared for his life.
Prince testified that Baul, his former childhood friend, paid a group of people to assault him outside a nightclub, an experience that friends and family testified left him paranoid. On the day in question, Prince said, he gathered his co-workers together to ask them to stop playing pranks on him when he saw a threatening gesture and he started shooting.
After the shooting at Advanced Granite Solutions, Prince drove to Delaware and shot Baul.
The prosecution argued that Prince was using mental illness as a smoke screen to avoid consequences. Travis Klein, a state psychiatrist, testified that in his opinion Prince did not suffer from major depression. He diagnosed Prince with anti-social personality disorder — which cannot be used as a legal defense — and PTSD.
Klein testified in both the guilt and criminal responsibility portions of the trial. He evaluated Prince as part of a court order and testified that Prince appreciated the criminality of his conduct and could conform his behavior to the law — two key factors in determining criminal responsibility.
Klein also testified that Prince denied suffering from a mental illness while he was in jail.