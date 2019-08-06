Trial of alleged shooter in Advanced Granite Solutions killings postponed

The trial of the Elkton man accused of killing three people and injuring two others in a shooting at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood in October 2017 has been postponed.
Radee Prince, 39, had been scheduled to go to trial Sept. 9 in Harford County Circuit Court, but a defense request for a postponement was granted July 26.
“It was a defense request for a postponement for further preparation,” said Deputy Public Defender John Janowich, who is representing Prince. “It’s such a complex case, we need more time to review records, consult with doctors and whatnot.”
A new date has not been scheduled, but Janowich expects it will be later this year or early next year.
Another competency evaluation was requested for Prince, because of concerns of the defense, Janowich said.
“We felt it was appropriate and the court agreed to another evaluation,” he said.
It came back July 18 that Prince is competent to stand trial, the same as the first evaluation.
Prince is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm in a violent crime and illegal possession of a regulated firearm in connection with the shooting.
The shooting set off a daylong manhunt in Harford County and also in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Prince was later arrested in Newark, Delaware. Prior to his arrest, police said he shot a sixth person, a man he had worked with in Delaware. He was convicted of attempted manslaughter last May and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison in that case.
He was extradited to Harford County on Nov. 15 to face the charges related to the Advanced Granite shootings.
If Prince is convicted, his lawyers said they will pursue a not criminally responsible determination.