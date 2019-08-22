New trial date set in case of alleged Advanced Granite Solutions shooter Radee Prince

The Cecil County man accused of killing three and injuring two others in the October 2017 shooting at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood is set to stand trial in spring 2020.
Radee Prince, 39, of Elkton, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and single counts of use of a felony in a violent crime and illegal possession of a regulated firearm.
Prince’s trial had been scheduled to start in Harford County Circuit Court early next month but was postponed in late July at the request of his defense attorneys who sought more time to prepare.
During a scheduling hearing Thursday before Judge Yolanda Curtin, a motions hearing was scheduled for Feb. 21, a pre-trial conference on March 20 with the trial set to begin at 9:30 a.m. March 23.
“It’s such a complex case, we need more time to review records, consult with doctors and whatnot," Deputy Public Defender John Janowich, one of the lawyers representing Prince, said earlier this month.
The shooting on Oct. 18, 2017, set off a daylong manhunt in Harford County and also in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
Prince was arrested later that same day in Newark, Del., “without incident," according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Prior to his arrest, police said he shot a sixth person, a man he had worked with at a used-car dealership in Wilmington, Del. Prince was convicted of attempted manslaughter last May and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison in that case.
He was extradited to Harford County on Nov. 15 to face the charges related to the Advanced Granite shootings.
Prince had worked at the Edgewood business as a machine operator the four months prior to the shooting, which left Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, of Virginia; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, of Aberdeen; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, of Dundalk, dead.
In July, a second competency evaluation showed that Prince is competent to stand trial, the same as the first evaluation.
If Prince is convicted, his lawyers said they will pursue a not criminally responsible determination.
In Maryland, to find someone not criminally responsible, the defense must prove that at the time the defendant committed the crime they could not understand their actions were illegal or conform their actions to the law because of a “mental disorder or mental retardation.”