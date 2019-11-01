Blaine K. Kluge, 24, of the 1900 block of Pleasantville Road in Forest Hill, and Nigel Duncan Colin Hambrook, 24, of the 1300 block of Bennett Place in Bel Air, are each charged with burglary, theft, malicious destruction of property, defacing the property of a religious organization, and several other bias-related offenses, according to the Bel Air Police Department.