Two Harford County men have been charged with breaking into a Bel Air church and spraypainting hateful terms and symbols inside.
Blaine K. Kluge, 24, of the 1900 block of Pleasantville Road in Forest Hill, and Nigel Duncan Colin Hambrook, 24, of the 1300 block of Bennett Place in Bel Air, are each charged with burglary, theft, malicious destruction of property, defacing the property of a religious organization, and several other bias-related offenses, according to the Bel Air Police Department.
Both were arrested Wednesday and taken to the Harford County Detention Center.
Kluge was held without bail following his arrest, pending a bail review hearing in Harford County District Court Friday afternoon.
Hambrook posted $7,500 bond and was released Wednesday, according to electronic court records.
Bel Air police officers responded to the Bel Air United Methodist Church on Lindwood Avenue for a burglary alarm Sept. 14, and discovered a swastika, a racist term for black people and an anti-gay slur had been spraypainted in an enclosed space behind the altar, police said.
A small organ pipe was also taken, according to police.
Investigators believe the two entered the church through a rooftop hatch, police said.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Alex Maro of the Bel Air Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 410-638-4524 or amaro@belairmd.org.