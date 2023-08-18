Suspect identified in killing of Rachel Morin in Bel Air also wanted in assault of child in Los Angeles, officials say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has identified a possible suspect in the killing of Rachel Morin, officials said at a news conference Thursday evening in Bel Air.

Col. William Davis said DNA evidence found on Morin’s body matches that of a male in his early to mid-20s who is wanted in the assault of a young child during a home invasion in Los Angeles in March. The suspect in the California crime has been identified only through DNA, Davis said, and neither he nor police in Los Angeles have a name.

“It leads us down the path that it was a person that Rachel didn’t know and that it was a random act of violence,” Davis said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating Morin’s homicide after her body was found Aug. 6 on the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air. She was reported missing the day prior after going for a walk on the trail. Davis said officials cannot talk about details of the crime scene to protect the investigation.

“All we know is that he was in L.A. in March and he was here in August,” Davis said “We just got this information last night.”

William Davis, colonel and chief deputy of Harford County Sheriff's Office, answers a question during a news conference Thursday night about the Rachel Morin homicide investigation. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Davis showed a video provided by the Los Angeles Police Department from a security camera at the home where the home invasion and assault took place. In the video, a shirtless man is seen exiting the front door of the home but his face is only partly visible from the side.

Davis deferred further questions on the suspect to LAPD but when reached for comment, LAPD’s Public Information Officer Tony Im said he could not provide any info about the case.

A statement was released midday Thursday by Rice, Murtha & Psoras saying that Joseph Murtha, an attorney with the Lutherville law firm, is now representing Morin’s family.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Rachel Morin, and our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time,” Murtha said in the news release. “Our firm is committed to providing support to the Morin family as justice is pursued for Rachel.”

A celebration of life for Morin was also announced by the law firm. The memorial service will be Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. at Greater Grace Church of Baltimore at 6025 Moravia Park Drive.