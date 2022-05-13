‘I am extremely proud to be a part of this amazing installation’: A Q&A with APG Commander Robert Edmonson

Since being established in 1917, Aberdeen Proving Ground has been an answer to an immediate need for national defense. As pandemic restrictions are gradually relaxed and the war in Ukraine ramps up, Senior Commander Maj. Gen. Robert Edmonson discusses the importance of the base, the difficulties the base faced during the pandemic, and what the future holds for APG.

“For more than 100 years, Aberdeen Proving Ground’s most significant contribution to the spirit of innovation has been our extraordinary team,” Edmonson said. “A team who consistently puts people first, remains connected with the community and is always ready for the battlefield of tomorrow — and they prove it every day. Today, APG is creating barrier-shattering capabilities to ensure our nation’s warfighters are prepared for the battlefield of tomorrow.”

Advertisement

APG is the Defense Department’s Center for Excellence for C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, and Reconnaissance); Chemical and Biological Defense; Research and Development; Test and Evaluation; Public Health; and Personnel Security Investigation.

How important is the base to the community?

The base has more than 21,000 people who work there and are active members of the community, Edmonson said. However, the base is ready to be more active in the community as pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Advertisement

“Yes, we remain the largest employer in Harford County, but I like to think of APG as just a neighbor of the greater northeastern Maryland region,” Edmonson said. “As COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease and we return to a state of normalcy after this long pandemic, I, and the rest of the APG community, very much look forward to enjoying events throughout the summer, especially the upcoming Memorial Day and 4th of July celebrations.”

How did the base survive the pandemic?

Unlike many other organizations and businesses, APG did not close down, but the base changed the way it did things, Edmonson said. APG ran as usual, but it provided daily and weekly messages to keep its workforce connected.

“I think we are still finding our way to whatever the ‘new normal’ may be, so exactly how we survived the pandemic may not be a fully written story,” Edmonson said. “However, I can tell you that no matter the challenge, how many people worked virtually, the mission continued.”

In terms of the pandemic, APG was a step ahead since the base has “some of the world’s foremost experts on health, viruses and how to defeat them,” Edmonson said.

The Aegis: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Harford County's number one source for local news. >

Recently APG, Edgewood and the Adelphi Lab moved to Health Protection Condition Alpha, their most relaxed posture with regard to health emergences, Edmonson said. This allows commands on base the option to bring 100% of their workforce back into the workplace, he said.

“In my own command here at the Army’s Communication-Electronics Command, we are allowing supervisors to gradually bring folks in full time, and we are looking at a revised policy for telework that will give us more options for, as I mentioned earlier, this ‘new’ reality,” Edmonson said.

The base is home to the the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Chemical Biological Center, which researches solutions to potential chemical attacks. While the war in Ukraine is intensifying, APG, as one of the major researchers for chemical warfare, has to be aware there is a possibility the war will lead to chemical warfare that could spill onto U.S. soil.

With the war in Ukraine picking up, what’s the possibility of chemical warfare coming here and how prepared is the base?

Some of the world’s foremost scientists in the chemical/biological field work at APG, Edmonson said. The people within those commands provide the research, and knowledge, to protect service members from weapons of mass destruction, from prevention to mitigation to continuing mission accomplishment to recovery, he explained. This information is used when creating the equipment and tactics military forces need to face any situation, Edmonson said.

Advertisement

“Regardless of what may be happening in the world, I am confident that the work that goes on here — not just in chem/bio but by the extraordinary people that work in commands throughout APG, Edgewood and Adelphi — remains essential to our forces and to our nation, and I am extremely proud to be a part of this amazing installation,” Edmonson said.

What’s next for APG?

The Aberdeen IronBirds is holding its Military Appreciation Night on July 1, a partnership between Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. and Edmonson. The relationship developed when they met March 17 to discuss ways that the , who play their home games at Aberdeen’s Ripken Stadium, can support the APG community, and how APG supports the local community, Edmonson said.

Maj. Gen. Robert L. Edmonson II, new senior commander at Aberdeen Proving Ground. Black History Month feature. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)