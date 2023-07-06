Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A court hearing for the Pennsylvania man arrested for shooting two men and a dog in Pylesville will be held on Friday.

Steven Nolan, 53, of Airville, Pennsylvania was arrested on Sunday by Pennsylvania State Police for the shooting that occurred the day prior.

The Friday hearing will decide whether or not Nolan will be extradited to Maryland. The hearing will be held by Pennsylvania Judge Harry Ness in York County’s Court of Common Pleas. Nolan is currently being held in York County Prison.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said in a Sunday news release that investigators believe Nolan shot and killed Timothy Witherite, 62, and David Oktavec, 70, and a dog.

Harford deputies responded to the 1700 block of Scott Road, less than half a mile from the Pennsylvania-Maryland border, at about 8:49 p.m. Saturday for a report of two people being shot, and found the men suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies, according to a release.

Investigators believe the suspect shot Witherite inside the home and Oktavec outside the home before fleeing, according to police, who said the suspect was known to the victims but that the motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

A Harford County District Court said documents related to the case were unable to be released on Wednesday.

Those with information on the homicide are asked to call investigators at 443-409-3154 or anonymously use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.