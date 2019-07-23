Fire causes major damage to Pylesville barn; no injuries reported

A barn on a property in the 1000 block of Falling Branch Road in Pylesville suffered major damage from a fire late Tuesday morning, according to the Harford County fire and EMS service.
The fire was reported at 11:22 a.m.; firefighters found the barn “fully involved” in flames when they arrived, Jennifer Chenworth, a spokesperson for the Harford County Volunteer Fire & EMS Association, said.
The barn roof collapsed, but there were no reported injuries to people or farm animals, according to Chenworth.
The Norrisville Volunteer Fire Company was the primary company at the scene, and firefighters from many other companies in Harford and York County, Pennsylvania, provided mutual aid, according to Chenworth.
She said the bulk of the barn fire had been put out as of 11:47 a.m., and the last units left the scene at 2:17 p.m. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.