Project Connect links Harford County residents to needed community resources

Project Connect returned Thursday to the EPICENTER at Edgewood for another year of providing vital services and resources to Harford County residents.

Hosted by Harford County government and the United Way of Central Maryland, the event provided health and vision screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, expungement services, employment and training resources, in addition to various other services.

Jennifer Crosson, of United Way, was the event’s main organizer. She said it took about six months to plan the event, which included fundraising, recruiting the 60 vendors present and recuriting Spanish-speaking volunteers to help Spanish-speaking attendees.

“I’m really excited that there are so many people taking advantage of all of the services that we have here,” Crosson said.

Crosson said the event’s turnout was much larger than expected.

“It’s such a good problem to have,” she said.

Julie Green, a Baltimore County resident originally from Aberdeen, said the event was a positive experience.

“As a single parent, I only have maybe an hour and a half to get some things done in the morning,” Green said. “But … I came and saw just how many services they had to offer, as well as how helpful folks were to answer any question you had as soon as you walked up to the table. There was no judgment whatsoever.”

Haircuts were provided by local beauticians and barbers who volunteered their time for the event. Sitting in a salon chair while a stylist worked on her hair, Wendy Cook said the haircut boosted her confidence, taking care of the frizz and split ends.

“I feel great,” she said. “It needed to be refreshed.”

The haircut was just one of the services Cook, who’s in temporary housing, used at Project Connect.

“Everything is in order,” she said. “”Everybody is here to help you.”