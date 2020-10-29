Advanced Granite shooter’s brother testifies on his behalf as jury now tasked with determining criminal responsibility

Radee Labeeb Prince’s older brother testified in his brother’s defense Thursday as the jury considers whether the assailant was in his right mind at the time of the 2017 Advanced Granite Solutions shooting.
Prince, 40, was found guilty Wednesday of three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two firearms charges after about three and a half hours of deliberation by the jury of 12 chosen to hear his case.
While the jury found Prince guilty of shooting and killing his co-workers, it must now weigh in on his criminal responsibility for the crimes. Prince pleaded not criminally responsible — Maryland’s version of the insanity defense.
Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, of Virginia; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, of Aberdeen; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, of Dundalk died in the Oct. 18, 2017, mass shooting. Jose Roberto Flores Guillen of Edgewood, and Enoc Sosa of North East, were injured in the attack.
The defense rested its case in the criminal responsibility portion of the trial Thursday morning after calling two witnesses to testify: Prince’s brother Leondrei Prince and Radee Prince himself.
Leondrei Prince testified to his younger brother’s character. He said that Radee Prince, growing up, was cheerful yet distant with strangers.
Throughout the trial, the prosecution has noted a number of expulsions and fights Radee Prince had while in middle school, but Leondrei Prince said that stopped when his brother reached high school and channeled that energy into football.
The only gun Leondrei Prince ever knew his brother to own was a BB gun when they were young.
Prince’s defense team, and he himself, have maintained that he feared for is life at Advanced Granite Solutions the day he shot five of his co-workers, killing three and wounding two others.
Radee Prince testified Wednesday afternoon that his co-workers played pranks at work and said that, on the day of the shooting, he overheard one make a threatening phone call, and other workers kept bumping into him that day. Prince testified that he got his gun and gathered his co-workers to ask them to leave him alone. That is when, he said, he saw a threatening gesture and started shooting.
During the first part of the trial, David Williamson, a forensic psychiatrist hired by the defense, diagnosed Prince with major depression with psychotic features, post-traumatic stress disorder and a mild brain injury affected his judgment and impulsiveness.
Williamson said Prince’s overreaction was consistent with someone suffering from those mental disorders.
The prosecution argued that Prince was using mental illness as a smoke screen to avoid punishment for the shooting, calling its own expert to offer a different opinion from Williamson’s.
That expert, Travis Klein, returned to testify Thursday afternoon for the criminal responsibility phase of the trial. Klein interviewed Prince as part of a court-ordered psychiatric evaluation.
Earlier in the trial, Klein testified that he had diagnosed Prince with PTSD and anti-social personality disorder, a condition which cannot be the basis for a legal defense.
