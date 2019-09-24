Harford police investigating bomb threat at Edgewood church

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat at the Prince of Peach Church in Edgewood.
The church is located in the 2600 block of Willoughby Beach Road. The road is closed from Perry Avenue to Bauers Drive while police investigate.
Edgewood High, Edgewood Middle and Deerfield Elementary schools are currently on modified lockdown due to the closure of Willoughby Beach Road while police investigate.
The lockdown has the potential to delay the dismissal, according to Harford County Public Schools.