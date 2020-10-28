Jury finds Radee Prince guilty of murder in 2017 Advanced Granite mass shooting, now must determine criminal responsibility

A Harford County jury found Radee Labeeb Prince guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and other charges Wednesday related to a 2017 workplace shooting at Advanced Granite Solutions in Edgewood.
Prince, 40, was also found guilty of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of using a firearm in a crime of violence and one count of possessing a regulated firearm after being disqualified from owning one.
The jury of nine women and three men took about three and a half hours to reach the verdict.
With Prince’s guilt decided in the shooting, the trial will move to its next stage: determining Prince’s criminal responsibility for the acts.
Prince pleaded not criminally responsible — Maryland’s version of the insanity defense — and a second decision by the jury will determine whether he was not in his right mind when he shot and killed three coworkers and injured two more.
Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, of Virginia; Jose Hidalgo Romero, 34, of Aberdeen; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, of Dundalk died in the shooting. Jose Roberto Flores Guillen of Edgewood, and Enoc Sosa of North East, were injured in the attack.