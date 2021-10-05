Former Harford priest pleads guilty to coercion, enticement of a minor, admits producing explicit pictures of minors, authorities say

When the girl was 12, she had a class about sex and became worried that Cristancho’s behavior could result in pregnancy. The last occasion of abuse, the documents state, was between 2001 and 2002. After that last occurrence, she told her mother, who confronted Cristancho. He said he would turn himself into the police, which the girl thought would be a good idea, but “her mother said this would be bad timing for the Church,” the documents state, in the wake of the Boston Globe’s investigation into child sex abuse among priests of the Catholic Church.