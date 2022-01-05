Visit Harford names Matthew Scales executive director after Greg Pizzuto retires

“[Scales’] career in tourism, as well as being a lifelong resident of Harford County, will be a valuable asset to Visit Harford and our tourism efforts for years to come,” said Jay Ellenby, chair of the Visit Harford Board of Directors, in the release. “We will certainly miss Greg Pizzuto and his dedication to Visit Harford and wish him well in his retirement. Greg will not be easily replaced. However, I am certain we found the right person to continue to lead us forward.”