More than 150 volunteers participate in Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway’s River Sweep

“We are so grateful for our hardworking volunteers who helped us to remove a variety of trash and debris from our community,” said Brigitte Carty, executive director of Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway. “This year we welcomed new partnerships with the Havre de Grace CAT Club and green teams in Charlestown, Havre de Grace and Perryville and added three new cleanup sites — Swan Harbor Farm, Susquehanna State Park and Rodgers Tavern Museum. Our River Sweep volunteers are outstanding and make our community a great one in which to live.”