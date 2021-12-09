Insurance company raise money to restore Bel Air’s Hendon Hill Cemetery

Harford Mutual Insurance Group donated $3,750 to the Hendon Hill Cemetery Project, according to a news release.
Hendon Hill is Bel Air’s only historic African American cemetery. It is located on Vale Road and is owned and maintained by Ames United Methodist Church.
Funding for the project helped provide repair and restoration work at the cemetery, which included new signage, a historical marker, driveway improvements and landscaping, according to the Harford Mutual release.
A rededication service was held at the cemetery on Oct. 17.
The cemetery dates back to 1873 when Benjamin Hendon transferred one-half acre of land to Ames United Methodist Church to establish a cemetery for African American residents of Harford County.
Hendon Hill Cemetery is the final resting place of civil war veterans, housekeepers, laborers, children and founding members of the American Legion Post #55 in Bel Air, according to the release. Historical research has identified 160 burials at the site, with about 70 percent of the graves being unmarked.
The Hendon Hill Committee, Ames United Methodist Church and Historical Black Bel Air coordinated the fundraising efforts of the Hendon Hill Project to recognize the historical significance