Harford library launches winter reading program

Harford County Public Library’s 2022 Winter Reading Program, “Celebrate with a Good Book,” started Tuesday and will run through March 5. The theme was chosen to celebrate Harford County Public Library’s 75th anniversary, according to a news release.
The program was created especially for adults and high school students in grades 9-12. Register online at HCPLonline.org/winterreading/home/ or stop by any Harford County Public Library branch to sign up.
“Winter Reading is one of my favorite programs of the year,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library, in a news release. “The past few years we have added activities in addition to reading to encourage support of the Harford County business community, and it’s been a big hit with our customers.”
To complete the 2022 Winter Reading program, adults must read or listen to at least five books, and high school students must read or listen to at least three books. Once the reading portion of the program is complete, participants will receive a free 2022 collector’s mug, while supplies last.
Also part of the 2022 Winter Reading Program is the online “Party All Winter Long” log, similar to the 2021 Winter Reading “Take Out Menu,” in which participants are invited to record activities that are part of the program. Activities include Harford County Public Library programs and events, contactless services, Take & Makes and digital materials.
Similar to last year, Harford County Public Library is encouraging support for the local business community by logging activities such as dining out, ordering take out, shopping, visiting entertainment venues and more at businesses located in Harford County.
Participants who log any combination of these activities will be entered to win one of 10 Harford County Public Library swag bags that contain an autographed copy of John Shields’ “The New Chesapeake Kitchen” cookbook and an autographed “Chesapeake Farm & Bay to Table” apron. Winners will be selected randomly the week of March 7.
Sponsors of Winter Reading 2022: Celebrate with a Good Book are APG Federal Credit Union and Harford County Public Library Foundation, according to the news release.
For more information and updates, visit HCPLonline.org.