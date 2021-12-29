Harford Leadership Academy graduates 30th class of leaders

The 2021 Harford Leadership Academy annual graduation banquet was held Dec. 16 at the Chesapeake Center on the Harford Community College campus.
The academy, a community leadership development program co-sponsored by Harford Community College and the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, promotes the development of existing and emerging leaders in Harford County, according to a news release. More than 1,000 individuals have completed this program, representing the areas of business and industry, education, government and civic organizations.
Marlene Lieb, the 2021 coordinator of the program, opened the banquet with a welcome to the 35 members of the graduating class, and recognition of guests.
“This class has earned the title of the class of resiliency and flexibility. They had three false starts due to the COVID pandemic, many changes in venues and speakers, yet they persevered over a two-year period to successfully complete this prestigious program,” Lieb said, according to the news release.
Angela Rose, president/CEO of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, and Dr. Jacqueline Jackson, vice president for student affairs at Harford Community College, addressed the graduates, commending them on their accomplishment and their dedication to leadership in the community. Also in attendance during the reception portion of the evening were HCC President, Theresa Felder, and HCC board of trustee member, Sharon Markley Schreiber.
Felicia Hopkins, administrative specialist at the Harford County Health Department, received the HLA Alumni Association’s Outstanding Past Graduate award for her exceptional community service from July 2019 through December 2021. Hopkins was lauded for her participation on several community boards and her leadership in creating a nonprofit organization, Youth Enrichment Society (Y.E.S.). YES assists young people in Harford’s underserved communities. Hopkins was instrumental in assisting a young woman from the YES group to gain admittance and receive a full scholarship to Johns Hopkins University.
Members of the HLA Class of 2021 include Steve Acerno, Joseph Ayler, Matthew Baylis, Ryan Behnken, Cathy Bendis, Silvana Bowker, Emily Cavey, Amy Chmielewski, Cynthia Dotson, Jennifer Anne Falcone, Timothy Farmer, Dr. Griselda Flores, Kimberly Floyd, Mark Fox, Peter Georgiades, Karen Goodison, William Harclerode, Robert Hartsock, Vickie Horne, Joseph Hughes, Sharon Jacobs, Amy Jahnigen, Mary Johnson, Sean Kahler, Lisa Kalama, Lisa Miller, Thomas Miner, Elizabeth Mosser, Carla Pyfer, Lisa Quigley, Karen Reed, Sandy Sanders, Lisa Snodgrass, Autumn Sowders and Rebecca Winiarski.
According to the release, the Harford Leadership Academy goals are to identify, educate, motivate and develop potential community leaders; expose program participants to the challenges the community faces and the opportunities that are available for community growth; provide a communications network between present and future community leaders; and promote leadership on a planned, continuing basis for the development of the community.
Applications for next year’s class are being accepted through Jan. 15. For more information, visit the website at go.harford.edu/hla.