Harford Leadership Academy graduates 30th class of leaders

Felicia Hopkins, administrative specialist at the Harford County Health Department, received the HLA Alumni Association’s Outstanding Past Graduate award for her exceptional community service from July 2019 through December 2021. Hopkins was lauded for her participation on several community boards and her leadership in creating a nonprofit organization, Youth Enrichment Society (Y.E.S.). YES assists young people in Harford’s underserved communities. Hopkins was instrumental in assisting a young woman from the YES group to gain admittance and receive a full scholarship to Johns Hopkins University.