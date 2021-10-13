Harford Dance Theatre in ‘Harriet’s Happiest Halloween’ at Harford Community College

Harford Dance Theatre will perform “Harriet’s Happiest Halloween” at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 and 15 and again at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 17 in the Chesapeake Theater at Harford Community College. The show will be directed by Bambi Johnson.
For more than 30 years, Harford Dance Theatre has been thrilling audiences with tales of young Harriet as she searches for the perfect Halloween costume. Join us for an all-new adventure as Harriet visits a local carnival and discovers a new world of crazy characters lurking about, like Skat Kat, GoDiva, Harry Pits, and more. Slip on your favorite costume and join her . . . if you dare!
Tickets are $14 for youth (aged 17 and younger) and seniors (60+) and $18 for adults. To purchase tickets, visit https://harford.universitytickets.com/.
Please wear a mask at all shows.
The show is sponsored by the Maryland State Arts Council and the Harford County Cultural Arts Board.