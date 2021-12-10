Karen Holt sworn in as Harford Community College trustee

Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Karen Holt to a five-year term on the nine-member Harford Community College Board of Trustees, according to a college news release
Holt, of Havre de Grace, will represent councilmanic district F. She will replace James W. McCauley, who was appointed to the board in 2014 and retired earlier this year.
She was sworn in at the Harford County Courthouse on Nov. 30. Her term expires in July 2024.
Holt is deputy director of the Harford County Office of Community & Economic Development, serving as point on business attraction efforts and providing oversight with Harford Transit LINK, the county’s transportation system, according to the release. Holt is Harford County government’s liaison to Aberdeen Proving Ground and more than 160 defense contracting companies.
She also coordinates regional initiatives of the Chesapeake Science & Security Corridor Consortium and monitors sustainability, installation and utility resiliency efforts and funding opportunities, according to the news release. Additionally, Holt serves as Harford County’s technology liaison for advanced manufacturing, biomanufacturing, connected and autonomous vehicles and cybersecurity.
Holt is currently vice president of the Association of Defense Communities, a 300+ member national organization dedicated to advancing issues that build strong defense communities and strengthen the ability of service members to defend the nation, according to the release.
She is a member of the Army Alliance Board of Directors, chairs the Military Affairs Committee for the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, and serves as community outreach liaison with local chapter boards of the Association of United States Army and the Armed Forces Communication Electronics Association.